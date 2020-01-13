Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Inspiring Life Journey To Be Turned Into A Sitcom

After ricking the box office with Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson has announced his next creative project. This time around, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is not working on a big-budget summer blockbuster for his next, but a television show based on his childhood titled as Young Rock. Dwayne Johnson has come on-board as an executive producer and will also feature as a cast member in a sit-com which will revolve around Dwayne's eventful childhood.

Also read: Kane impersonates WWE legends The Rock, Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock

Dwayne Johnson already hosts The Titan Games for NBC, who has now greenlit the show as a straight to series. The action megastar will reportedly share the most unbelievable yet true stories from his childhood.

Dwayne Johnson while speaking to a news daily stated that people may or may not be aware over the years about the wild and unpredictable childhood that he experienced. Though The Rock understands that many of the stories audience will see through the course of the show can come off as unbelievable, but all of them are true.

Also read: When Bubba Ray Dudley offered to crush The Rock's throat, but was denied by WWE officials

Young Rock will show Dwayne Johnson in Hawaii and Nashville. Dwayne had previously revealed that he had gotten arrested multiple times in Hawaii for getting into trouble. His family was eventually evicted from Hawaii after which they shifted to Nashville.

Dwayne has reportedly promised that Young Rock will showcase the absolute truth about his childhood without any exaggerations or lies. The first season will feature 11 episodes. The show will also reportedly be a single-cam comedy which falls in the lines of The Office and Big Bang Theory.

Also read: Watch Triple H thrash The Rock at Summerslam 1998 to become Intercontinental Champion

My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️

Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”. @NBC@SevenBucksProd #FierceBabyProductions pic.twitter.com/1AN8AJ8BnU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 12, 2020

Also read: Dwayne Johnson's reaction to The Undertaker's claim during TV interview is PRICELESS

Also read: Dwayne Johnson shares a glimpse of his intense training session for 'Black Adam'; See pics

Image Courtesy - The Rock Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.