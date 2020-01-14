The Debate
Dwayne Johnson Lends Voice To THRILLING LSU Tigers Hype Video Ahead Of NCAA Football Final

other sports

The LSU Tigers romped to a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers to clinch the NCAA championship. Dwayne Johnson was among the fans backing the LSU Tigers.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dwayne Johnson

It was showtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The LSU Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow registered a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers. While the win for the LSU Tigers may have sparked bedlam, Dwayne Johnson grabbed the headlines even before the triumph of the LSU Tigers.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Aka The Rock's Inspiring Life Journey To Be Turned Into A Sitcom

NCAA Football: Dwayne Johnson's unreal LSU hype video leaves fans in awe

Dwayne Johnson voiced his support for the LSU Tigers before the match-up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In the LSU hype video, the self-proclaimed 'Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment' lent his voice to the narration of the story of the LSU Tigers' path to the finals. While the LSU hype video set Twitter alight before the game, an interesting common thread between the LSU Tigers and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went somewhat unnoticed. 

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares A Glimpse Of His Intense Training Session For 'Black Adam'; See Pics

Ed Orgeron is the current head coach of the LSU Tigers. However, Orgeron also had a stint in Miami in the early 90s. The LSU Tigers head coach was the defensive line coach in Miami. Interestingly, he was also the man that recruited The Rock to Miami back then. Dwayne Johnson pointed out this fact in the same tweet as the release of the LSU hype video. 

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson 'piledrived' A Guy On Floor After He Said Wrestling Is 'fake'

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers clinch the championship

Joe Burrow capped off his Heisman Trophy-winning season by throwing six touchdowns at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the night. Burrow was dominant against the Clemson Tigers, who were looking for their third title in four years. The likes of Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards and Ja'Marr Chase, however, had other ideas. 

Also Read | Jimmy Johnson In Tears After SURPRISE Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction On Live TV

Published:
COMMENT
