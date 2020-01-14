Dwayne Johnson Lends Voice To THRILLING LSU Tigers Hype Video Ahead Of NCAA Football Final

It was showtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The LSU Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow registered a 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers. While the win for the LSU Tigers may have sparked bedlam, Dwayne Johnson grabbed the headlines even before the triumph of the LSU Tigers.

I Remember Rock Bottom



That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

NCAA Football: Dwayne Johnson's unreal LSU hype video leaves fans in awe

Dwayne Johnson voiced his support for the LSU Tigers before the match-up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. In the LSU hype video, the self-proclaimed 'Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment' lent his voice to the narration of the story of the LSU Tigers' path to the finals. While the LSU hype video set Twitter alight before the game, an interesting common thread between the LSU Tigers and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went somewhat unnoticed.

Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is @LSUfootball’s head coach @Coach_EdOrgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami 🙌🏾

He taught me a lot - lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. #LetsGeaux pic.twitter.com/17TUioC8wK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 13, 2020

Ed Orgeron is the current head coach of the LSU Tigers. However, Orgeron also had a stint in Miami in the early 90s. The LSU Tigers head coach was the defensive line coach in Miami. Interestingly, he was also the man that recruited The Rock to Miami back then. Dwayne Johnson pointed out this fact in the same tweet as the release of the LSU hype video.

NCAA Football: LSU Tigers clinch the championship

Joe Burrow capped off his Heisman Trophy-winning season by throwing six touchdowns at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the night. Burrow was dominant against the Clemson Tigers, who were looking for their third title in four years. The likes of Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards and Ja'Marr Chase, however, had other ideas.

