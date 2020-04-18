WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Takes Nasty Dig At Colby Covington, Sparks Another UFC-WWE War

UFC fighter Colby Covington recently revealed that he wants to compete in the WWE by next year and wants to fight the new WWE champion Drew McIntyre inside the ring. While it may sound absurd to a lot of combat sports fans, rumours that Colby Covington is expected to hang up his gloves from MMA after a devastating loss to Kamaru Usman, have gathered pace. However, Colby Covington later revealed that though he wants to fight Kamaru Usman again, but in the meantime, he also notified many about his interest in the WWE. The announcement did not go well with Drew McIntyre as he went on to slam the UFC fighter on Twitter.

UFC vs WWE: Drew McIntyre slams UFC fighter Colby Covington via Twitter

Surprised you’re still running your mouth @ColbyCovMMA after what @USMAN84kg did to it... https://t.co/hOH1wXe9gc — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020

Drew McIntyre took a nasty dig at Colby Covington’s latest loss against the welterweight champion. Kamaru Usman shattered Colby Covington’s jaw in the process and the American has to undergo an operation to restructure the broken jaw. Though the re-match is still on the cards, Kamaru Usman seems to have lost his interest over Colby Covington, as he wants to face Jorge Masvidal next.

The war of words between Drew McIntyre and Colby Covington was already at its peak when Bobby Lashley decided to jump in the conversation. Lashley took to Twitter and warned Colby Covington about upsetting ‘The Chosen One’. However, Drew McIntyre did not spare his WWE rival as he went on to thrash him too.

@ColbyCovMMA be careful you might upset “The Chosen One” 🙄 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 17, 2020

Don’t you have marital problems to be worried about? https://t.co/RnIjO5g4Lt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 17, 2020

(Image courtesy: AP and WWE.com)