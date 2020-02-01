Union Budget
Roman Reigns And The Usos Force King Corbin To Eat DOG FOOD After Win

WWE News

WWE SmackDown: After the six-men Tag-Team match, Roman Reigns and The Usos hung King Corbin on the turnbuckle before dumping dog food on him. Keep reading.

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns opened this week's SmackDown amidst cheers and chants. The Big Dog thanked the WWE Universe for all the support and talked about his win over King Corbin at Royal Rumble. He thanked his cousins for helping him at Royal Rumble and revealed that he is looking forward to WrestleMania. King Corbin didn’t like Roman Reigns’ victory speech and entered the ring with his team.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: The Fiend stabs himself, Roman Reigns and The Usos win

He thrashed Roman Reigns & The Usos and called them cheaters. He claimed that he would have won the Falls Count Anywhere match against Roman Reigns if The Usos would have not intervened. He then demanded a re-match. Roman Reigns agreed to it. Jimmy Uso then took the mic and turned the singles match into a six-man Tag-Team match. He added that the losing team will have to eat dog food. King Corbin showed hesitation but eventually agreed to the terms.  

Also Read l WWE SmackDown highlights: King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler destroy Roman Reigns and The Usos

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns & The Usos vs King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

The match started with The Usos and Roman Reigns dominating from the start. The heels tried to fight back, but the coordinated attacks by The Usos stopped them every time. In the later part of the match, the babyface trio took down Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode before Roman Reigns speared King Corbin to take the win. The King of the Ring winner tried to run away from the upcoming situation, but another spear from Roman Reigns forced him to stop. Reigns caught King Corbin and did the same thing that Corbin did to him a few weeks ago. Roman Reigns and The Usos hung Corbin on the turnbuckle before dumping dog food on him.

Also Read l WWE news: The Usos have a 'straight-up' reason behind their dramatic new look

Also Read l The Usos make their much-awaited return to save Roman Reigns from King Corbin and Ziggler

