The Usos Make Their Much-awaited Return To Save Roman Reigns From King Corbin And Ziggler

A few weeks ago, fans saw King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler handcuff Roman Reigns to the ring and spill cans of dog food on him. This week, the same incident could have happened but the former Tag-Team Champions The Usos made their shocking return to save Reigns and punish the two heels.

The Usos were out of WWE since they lost their match against The Revival at Extreme Rules in July. Fans were surprised to see the duo make their return and the chants of their name filled the crowd. Apart from the Usos, fans also saw the Celtic warrior Sheamus return to the WWE ring and demolish Shorty G.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns Vs King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

During a backstage interview on WWE SmackDown, former WWE champion Daniel Bryan promised the WWE Universe that he would defeat The Fiend at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. Roman Reigns interrupted the interview and revealed that he would be participating in the iconic 30-men Royal Rumble match. He promised that he would win the match to challenge The Yes Man at WrestleMania. Later, a Tag-Team match was announced between the pair of Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns and King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

From the start, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns dominated the match, but a distraction caused by the red lights of The Fiend gave King Corbin a chance to take over. However, Roman Reigns recovered soon enough and delivered a Superman Punch to King Corbin. As Corbin tried to fight, Roman Reigns gave the tag to Daniel Bryan who blasted in the ring. Bryan punished Corbin and later brutalised Dolph Ziggler.

In the later part of the match, fans saw a powered up Daniel Bryan successfully deliver a running knee to Dolph Ziggler, but The Fiend appeared and attacked Bryan with his mandible claw. When the lights came back, Reigns was seen handcuffed and being attacked by The King and The Showoff. Right then, The Usos returned and super kicked the duo to save their cousin.

