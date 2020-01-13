Roman Reigns Forces King Corbin To Eat Dog Food At A WWE Live Event, Watch Video

WWE superstar Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin in the main-event segment at a WWE live event in Dayton, Ohio. This match ended weirdly. Roman Reigns forced King Corbin to eat dog food at the end of the clash. It was a ‘loser eats dog food’ game at the WWE live event on January 11, 2019.

😂😂😂 that's what you call sweet revenge! @WWERomanReigns got to feed Corbin dog food in their match last night! #WWEDayton #WWELive

(Cr/TJSmooth) pic.twitter.com/0USQdFi9i0 — Handy {Team Roman Reigns} (@Yessir_Handy) January 12, 2020

King Corbin loses the 'Loser Eats Dog Food' clash

In this video that went viral on social media, it seems like King Corbin was forced to eat dog food in the centre of a square ring. Roman Reigns followed it with a Superman punch to end the main event segment.

It was great to hear the @WWEUsos music on #Smackdown last week (and not only because they came down for the save!!!) Good to see them both back on #Smackdown and ready to work! https://t.co/h77DWjrrkY — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 10, 2020

The 'Loser Eats Dog Food' match

The match was being advertised with Roman Reigns’ nickname The Big Dog. King Corbin had been mocking Reigns for a while now. Also, King Corbin had forced Roman Reigns to eat dog food on WWE SmackDown in December 2019. King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chained The Big Dog to the ring post and they poured dog food all over Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin: WWE Royal Rumble

This lengthy storyline might end at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2020. King Corbin and Roman Reigns will go head to head against each other in the forthcoming event. Also, both of them will be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Watch highlights of WWE SmackDown where King Corbin mocks Roman Reigns

