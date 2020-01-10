WWE SmackDown Preview: John Morrison Set For Return, The Usos To Face Corbin And Ziggler

Fans will finally be able to see John Morrison in the WWE ring as the superstar appears on Miz TV. The Usos will also make their in-ring comeback as the duo faces King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of WWE SmackDown on Friday night. After going back-and-forth for weeks, Lacey Evans will finally face Sasha Banks in a singles match. According to many, Shorty G can also confront Sheamus after The Celtic Warrior punished the Olympian last week.

WWE SmackDown: Matches/segments scheduled to happen

The Usos Vs King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler

After making their epic comeback last week, The Usos are scheduled to face King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in the main event of WWE SmackDown. Many believe that Roman Reigns can also make an appearance to help his cousins win the match. Some also say that the 4-Men Tag-Team match can become the 6-Men Tag-Team match after the inclusion of Roman Reigns and some other SmackDown superstar.

Lacey Evans Vs Sasha Banks

After weeks of personal attacks and plenty of backstage fights, fans will finally see Lacey Evans face Sasha Banks on WWE SmackDown. According to many, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley can make an appearance during the match and help her partner Sasha Banks win. Both Banks and Bayley have been thrashing Lacey’s family for weeks and The Sassy Southern Belle will appear in the ring with revenge in mind.

John Morrison to appear on “Miz TV”

Last week, John Morrison left the WWE Universe wanting for more as he exited the stadium without interacting with anyone. This week, John Morrison is scheduled to make his official in-ring return as he appears on “Miz TV”. The two superstars can talk about their tag team days and a new storyline for Morrison can also be revealed. Morrison can also talk about The Miz's current mental state as the A-lister was clearly distributed last week.

