Roman Reigns Reveals New Tattoo, Says He Wanted To Cry After His Match With The Undertaker

Last week, WWE legend The Undertaker criticised his WrestleMania 33 performance against former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and revealed that he was "disgusted" after the fight. He said that he got older and slower day by day and he was not able to perform to his fullest. He then claimed that he was disappointed for Roman Reigns as the fight meant so much for him. Though The Undertaker was disgusted by his performance, Roman Reigns didn’t get that affected by the match.

While speaking on the second episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride, Roman Reigns said that he felt a wave of emotions as WrestleMania 30 was supposed to be The Undertaker’s last appearance. Roman Reigns stated that he was upset because he thought The Undertaker would not come back to the company. "Was it perfect? No. We were in the moment and as live performers, anything can happen,” said Reigns.

However, The Undertaker postponed his retirement and made a comeback in WWE. In an interview, Roman Reigns revealed that he loved seeing The Undertaker back in the WWE ring and said that he doesn’t want The Phenom to leave the company this soon. At WrestleMania 34, after fighting John Cena, The Undertaker met Roman Reigns and apologised for his WrestleMania 33 performance.

“I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me. I didn’t have it, you know that,” said Undertaker to Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns gets a new back tattoo

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently on a break as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Earlier, Roman Reigns revealed that he’s helping his wife take care of their newborn twins. He also added that he’s indulging in workouts whenever he gets the time to stay in shape. Recently, Roman Reigns featured on tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa’s TikTok channel where he was seen flaunting his new back tattoo. According to many, it’s an unfinished work and Roman Reigns could soon release a video where he could be seen showing off the complete tattoo.

Roman Reigns has added to his Samoan tattoos! Credit to Michael Fatutoa for the video and what an amazing job he did on this piece! He’s local here in Tampa so go check him out if you’re in the area! pic.twitter.com/arackYmnMm — A Kenny For Your Thoughts Wrestling Podcast (@akfytwrestling) May 19, 2020

