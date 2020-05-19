Leukemia Survivor Roman Reigns Calls Another Survivor A 'real Life Hero' In Emotional Post

WWE's ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns is considered to be a role model for millions but it’s not just his wrestling ability that helps Roman Reigns stand out from the rest of the WWE wrestlers. The former WWE Champion is also a cancer survivor and Roman Reigns has always directed positive messages towards those fighting cancer. Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 earlier this year citing health concerns but continued to highlight the cases of various people battling cancer. In his recent social media post, Roman Reigns went on to acknowledge a little girl who survived cancer and WWE fans have been praising their former champion for his heartwarming message.

Roman Reigns leukemia: Roman Reigns sends message of support to cancer survivor on Twitter

Congratulations! No doubt, Arya is a real life hero! 😊 https://t.co/V7PMyNkJBh — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 18, 2020

Roman Reigns took to Twitter and congratulated a girl named Arya for being a ‘real-life hero’. According to Arya’s father, the little girl fought cancer for 795 days before finally being cured. Arya is spotted in the picture donning a Roman Reigns t-shirt that says “Believe That”. The picture also showcases a handwritten paper that says, “Today I took my last Chemo dose, I beat Cancer’s butt”.

Roman Reigns leukemia: Reigns took time off in 2018

While Arya’s father posted the picture from his Twitter handle and tagged Roman Reigns, The Big Dog replied and earned massive respect from WWE fans all over the world. Reigns was diagnosed with leukaemia 13 years ago. Back in 2018, he announced in an October episode of WWE RAW that his cancer had returned and that he was taking some time off from the promotion. In February last year, Roman Reigns announced that his cancer was in remission and that he was returning to the WWE. Reigns said on RAW in February 2019, “I’m probably going to say this a lot, but thank you. I missed y’all.”

In the past, Roman Reigns has always been active in helping people cope with the disease since he was battling cancer himself. After surviving cancer, Roman Reigns reportedly paid more attention to his well-being and his physical fitness. When Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36, the WWE star bore the brunt of heavy criticism. WWE hosted the event with no fans in the attendance but The Big Dog exited from his Universal Championship fight against Goldberg since he didn’t want to put his health at risk. Braun Strowman was later roped in to replace Roman Reigns.

Image courtesy: Roman Reigns Twitter and WWE