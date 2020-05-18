Undertaker Apologises To Roman Reigns Saying, “I Just Want You To Know That Bothers Me”

Earlier last week, The Undertaker himself criticised his WrestleMania 33 performance against Roman Reigns and had said that he was "disgusted" after the fight. He said he got older and slower day by day and he was not able to perform to his fullest. He stated that he was disappointed for Roman Reigns as the fight meant so much for him. Recently, WWE released a small clip from the second episode of The Undertaker’s mini-series documentary, Undertaker: The Last Ride, where the WWE legend can be seen apologising to Roman Reigns.

The Undertaker met Roman Reigns after his fight with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 and said, “I felt so bad about last year. I just want you to know, that bothers me. I didn’t have it, you know that.”

WrestleMania 33: Roman Reigns defeats The Undertaker

After the match was turned to a No Holds Barred match, The Undertaker put Roman Reigns through an announce table with a chokeslam. In return, Roman Reigns delivered a spear to Undertaker through another announce table. Undertaker recovered and delivered The Last Ride for a near-fall. Roman Reigns then hit The Undertaker with two Superman Punches, but the Phenom hit back with a chokeslam. After this, The Undertaker executed the Tombstone Piledriver, but Roman Reigns kicked out at two.

As The Undertaker tried to deliver another Tombstone Piledriver, Reigns recovered and countered with a Superman Punch. Roman Reigns delivered another spear, but Undertaker caught him and trapped him in his Hell's Gate submission. Roman Reigns escaped and attacked Undertaker with a chair and delivered two spears. Roman Reigns delivered another spear and pinned the Undertaker to win the match.

Roman Reigns became the second person to defeat Undertaker at WrestleMania after Brock Lesnar. While leaving the ring, The Undertaker broke character and kissed his wife Michelle McCool. Undertaker turned around and raised his arm to thank the WWE universe. In return, fans chanted ‘Thank You Taker’ to show respect to the legend. The WWE commentary team and other officials also stood up to show respect to The Undertaker.

