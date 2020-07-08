Roman Reigns Boldly Asserts He's 'the Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time'

WWE recently took to Twitter and announced that FS1 will be airing WWE Royal Rumble 2017 on July 8. WWE Royal Rumble 2017 was a spectacular event where fans saw some incredible matches like John Cena vs AJ Styles, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns, and the traditional Royal Rumble matches, among others. A couple of hours after WWE posted the tweet, Roman Reigns replied claiming that he’s the “most important WWE Royal Rumble competitor of all-time”. Roman Reigns also asked fans to “think about the last 5” Royal Rumble events before disputing his claim.

I might be the most important Royal Rumble competitor of all time. Before you start complaining, just think about the last 5 years.... https://t.co/tIfyv3bMyw — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 8, 2020

Though he has won the WWE Royal Rumble only once in his career, there’s little doubt that he has delivered incredible performances in the past 30-Men WWE Royal Rumble matches. Roman Reigns won the 2015 WWE Royal Rumble and went almost an hour in the 2016 WWE Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Triple H. He was last eliminated in both 2017 and 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, getting eliminated by Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura, respectively. He missed the 2019 PPV and was once again the last one to be eliminated in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2015: Roman Reigns won the 30-Man Royal Rumble by last eliminating Rusev

In 2015, Roman Reigns won his first-ever Royal Rumble match and earned a chance to face then WWE Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31. The Miz and R-Truth started the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but Bubba Ray entered at the third spot and eliminated both Miz and R-Truth. The match got more interesting when Bray Wyatt eliminated Daniel Bryan who was one of the top choices to win the match.

Towards the end of the match, Kane teamed up with The Big Show to eliminate a string of superstars. The final four consisted of Roman Reigns, Big Show, Kane, and Rusev. Roman Reigns eliminated both Big Show and Kane, but the two giants re-entered the ring and started punishing Roman Reigns. WWE legend The Rock emerged and helped his cousin take down Big Show and Kane. Rusev tried to take advantage of the situation, but Roman Reigns eliminated him to win the match.

Image Source: WWE.com

