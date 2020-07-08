WWE Could Could 'freeze' Contracts Of Roman Reigns, Others After Months Of Inaction

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every field of work and WWE is no exception. Due to the pandemic, the company faced huge losses and was even forced to release 40 percent of staff members in order to keep the shows going. Many A-list WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and others then went on a break and decided not to return until the situation gets back to normal.

Roman Reigns was the first major superstar to pull out of WWE action after refusing to take part in his WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. After Roman Reigns pulled out of the match, WWE replaced him with Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men delivered a powerful performance and managed to win his first Universal Championship as a result.

Sami Zayn, on the other hand, participated at WrestleMania 36 where he successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against Daniel Bryan. After the event, he revealed that he would not be attending future WWE SmackDown tapings due to the pandemic. As a result, WWE stripped Zayn of his Championship and held a tournament to crown the next IC Champion - which was won by AJ Styles.

WWE unhappy with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and other stars for not showing up

While talking about the WWE superstars who are on break, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that WWE could take strict action against them. He claimed that WWE could “freeze” the contracts of superstars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and others. However, he made it clear that WWE will not do anything to Roman Reigns. “With Sami Zayn, it probably will be. If it's Roman Reigns, they may not want to p*** him off, and he isn't going anywhere anyway. He is one guy who is not going to go anywhere. But with some guys absolutely they will freeze them (their contracts),” said Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns gives an update on his return

Recently, while speaking to The Hindu, Roman Reigns gave an update on his WWE return. Though Roman Reigns didn’t reveal a specific date, he said he will be back ‘soon enough’. Roman Reigns revealed his excitement and said that he’s “ready to smash people” in the ring. He also stated that he has been training hard every day at home so that he can compete at the highest level when he returns. “I’m ready to smash people if you know what I mean. I’ve been training my b*** off during this pandemic,” Roman Reigns was quoted as saying.

