WWE SmackDown Highlights: Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan Win; Hulk Hogan Warns The Fiend

In this week’s WWE SmackDown, fans saw WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan return to the ring to warn The Fiend ahead of his match against Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown. Daniel Bryan joined forces with Roman Reigns to take down John Morrison and The Miz. WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Bayley defended her title against the No.1 contender Carmella in a singles match. Sheamus faced Shorty G and Apollo Crews in a handicap match.

WWE SmackDown Highlights: Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan steal the show

Women’s Champion Bayley defeats Carmella

After a huge argument, Bayley and Carmella decided to go head-to-head before schedule. The Champion said, “You better step up,” which made Carmella angry and she delivered a superkick for two. She continued her dominance by delivering a hurricanrana and tope suicida, heading into a break. After the commercials, Bayley fought back and delivered a Bayley-to-Belly for two counts.

Carmella recovered quickly and started responding to Bayley’s attack. Carmella trapped the champion in Code of Silence, but Bayley escaped. Bayley then stacked Carmella and propped her feet on the ropes. She retained her championship but the moment was ruined when Naomi entered the ring and punished the champion with the help of Carmella.

Hulk Hogan talks about Goldberg, warns ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Hulk Hogan was interviewed by WWE host and commentator Michael Cole where he talked about the upcoming Hall of Fame ceremony. When asked what he thinks about the upcoming match between Goldberg and The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown, Hulk Hogan said that he can’t wait for the event. He proceeded to warn The Fiend by saying that that he has faced Goldberg in the past and lost. He said that Goldberg is a different animal in the ring and the Fiend should be ready.

Bray Wyatt interrupted Hulk Hogan and said that he needed no advice from the Hall of Famer. He added that he has The Fiend on his side and he is enough to take down the former Universal Champion. After a short promo, Hulk Hogan said goodbye to Michael Cole and said that he will see Bray Wyatt during the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeat The Miz and John Morrison

Roman Reigns was joined with Daniel Bryan when he entered the ring to face The Miz and John Morrison. Reigns and Bryan dominated from the start, but The Miz and John Morrison hit back soon. Both the teams went back-and-forth for a while before a springboard kick on the face by John Morrison took Roman Reigns down for a near-fall. Then The Miz then picked up Roman Reigns and delivered the skull-crushing finale. As the Miz was about to pin The Big Dog, Daniel Bryan came in and made the save. John Morrison attacked Daniel Bryan and took him to the ringside.

The Miz tried to help his partner, but Roman Reigns got up and delivered a superman punch. Then delivered a spear to secure a win. After the match, King Corbin came on and attacked Roman Reigns. He sat on his throne as the show went off-air.

WWE SmackDown results: Other matches/segments that happened this week

Dolph Ziggler ruined Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date

Braun Strowman and Elias interrupt Sami Zayn’s protest concert

Sheamus defeats Shorty G and Apollo Crews

