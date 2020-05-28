Roman Reigns Supports Blood Cancer Patients, Talks About His Leukaemia Remission

Roman Reigns, who is in remission from leukaemia, skipped WrestleMania 36 and went on a break for his and his family’s safety. Roman Reigns recently appeared on Good Day Rochester where he gave an update on his health and showed support to blood cancer patients who are facing problems amid the coronavirus pandemic. While talking about his health, Roman Reigns said that he’s physically and mentally fit. He added that he’s talking various precautions to keep himself and his family safe.

Roman Reigns revealed that blood cancer patients should also read about the disease and take extra precautions to stay safe. “I know how tough it is to deal with cancer and I want to show people that even someone like me can be knocked down, but with the right treatment and support, we can get back up to fight another day,” said Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns added that he’s partnering with the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society to provide free, one-on-one support and financial assistance to blood cancer patients with a Financial Patient Aid Program.

“I’m honoured that WWE and I are helping The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society spread the word about the great work LLS is doing to find new and better treatments for kids and provide financial assistance to families struggling with a cancer diagnosis,” said Reigns.

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch praises Roman Reigns

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was seen talking about the evolution of the women’s roster and other WWE superstars. When asked about Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch hailed him as a role model and called Roman Reigns an inspiration.

“Roman Reigns is so inspirational for so many people. He’s such a role model, coming back from leukaemia bigger and better than ever. There is no better inspiration than that,” said Becky Lynch.

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE for more than a month. Roman Reigns’ last in-ring performance was in February where he faced King Corbin at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg citing personal reasons. Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and went on to become new WWE Universal Champion.

