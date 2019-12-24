Rusev Says 'I Am Single And Ready To Mingle' Ahead Of Lana-Bobby Lashley Wedding

The year 2019 been a rollercoaster year for WWE superstar Rusev. However, 'The Bulgarian Brute' ended the year on a high, winning his match against No Way Jose on Monday Night RAW. He followed that up by announcing that he is single and ready to mingle. Rusev recently ended his marriage with Lana, who has confirmed that she would marry her beau Bobby Lashley on December 30, 2019.

Also Read | Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW

Also Read | Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW

Rusev is in a happy mood on WWE

However, the news did not dampen Rusev’s high spirits. After defeating No Way Jose, Rusev shook a leg with Jose’s Conga line. In a backstage interview, the Bulgarian continued to show positivity, claiming that he is single and ready to get into a relationship. The wrestler showed he is open to all kinds of love by claiming that he did not mind if a girl kissed him on one cheek and a guy on another. He said that love is love and it did not matter to him if it was a lady or a gentleman. It is interesting to see if his latest comments are the base of his next storyline that WWE wishes to plan for him. Meanwhile, Rusev has announced that despite the divorce, he did not feel alone because every day was Rusev Day.

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals The Reason Behind Her Disconnect With Becky Lynch

Also Read | WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Ideal Tag-team Partner To Replace Becky Lynch

In last week’s RAW, Bobby Lashley had proposed to Lana after his win over Rusev in the TLC event. Lana had gleefully agreed to marry him. Later in the week, WWE had announced that the couple did not plan on a long engagement and would be tying the knot on December 30. Following the announcement, Lashley got on Twitter to invite Rusev to the wedding, taunting him by saying that he will save a seat for the latter. However, Rusev doesn’t seem to be bitter about the Lana-Lashley wedding. In his backstage interview, he said that he was not upset about the wedding and that the best gift he could give Lashley was Lana.