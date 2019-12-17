Watch Lana And Bobby Lashley Exchange Rings While Fans Cringe On WWE RAW

Lana, who is an ex-wife of Rusev, asked Bobby Lashley to marry her by giving a ring to him. After that, Bobby Lashley got down on one knee and proposed to the Russian WWE Superstar Lana.

What a wonderful night it was for @LanaWWE & @fightbobby on #RAW as the newly engaged couple posed for photos after the special moment!



💋💍 pic.twitter.com/eBJM1x4OKe — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2019

Lana and Bobby Lashley engagement

Bobby Lashley defeated Rusev in a tables match at WWE TLC PPV event. It was Rusev's last chance to save the Rusev Day and he failed. After the match, Lana claimed that it is the end of Rusev Day. Meanwhile, on the recent episode of WWE RAW, Lana spoke about her current boyfriend Bobby Lashley. She also spoke about how he crushed Rusev at WWE’s last PPV event.

Fans booed Bobby Lashley-Lana

At the Wells Fargo Arena, the WWE fans were very vocal about their thoughts and they expressed their disapproval by booing Lana and Bobby Lashley. This was right after Lana declared that 'Rusev Day' was dead. After that, The Ravishing Russian asked Bobby Lashley to propose to her.

Bobby Lashley pranks Lana before proposing

Lana asked Bobby Lashley to propose to her. He replied by saying that nobody should tell him what to do and that he doesn't like it. Lana was about to cry and Lashley took a long pause after that. However, Lashley was successful in pranking Lana. He stated that Lana is an exception and she can tell him what to do. Bobby Lashley immediately went down on knees after that and gave her the ring. Lana accepted the ring and said that she will marry her.

