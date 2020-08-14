AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT In Ratings War Despite Struggling On The Viewership Charts

AEW Dynamite has seemingly won the Wednesday night ratings war yet again this week. According to Showbuzz Daily, AEW Dynamite drew around 792,000 viewers on TNT, while WWE NXT drew around 619,000 viewers on the USA Network. Tony Khan's promotion ranked #63 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #71 in viewership. However, the thing to note here is that AEW Dynamite defeated WWE NXT despite taking a drastic hit in the viewership rating charts (901,000 viewers) last week.

This week’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by a $7,000 Obligation Match where Orange Cassidy defeated his current rival and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Apart from this encounter, the night featured some entertaining matches like The Young Bucks vs Dark Order, Hikaru Shida vs Heather Monroe, Cody vs Scorpio Sky and Kenny Omega & ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs Jurassic Express. WWE NXT, on the other hand, was headlined by a Triple-Threat match between Cameron Grimes, Kushida and The Velveteen Dream.

Your AEW World Champion @JonMoxley didn't want to wait till All Out on Sept 5th!

Watch #AEWDynamite SATURDAY NIGHT AUG 22nd on @TNTDrama at the special time of 6e/5c or immediately following the NBA playoffs. pic.twitter.com/3ikQKX2pg0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 14, 2020

WWE NXT ratings: WWE NXT’s viewership tracker (for the past month)

July 15, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 631,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 707,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 753,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 619,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

AEW Dynamite ratings: AEW Dynamite’s viewership tracker (for the past month)

July 15, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 788,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 845,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 773,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 901,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 792,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

