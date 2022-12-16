Six-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks Released From Her Contract: Report

Six-time WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks’ future with WWE has been under serious doubt ever since she decided to walk out midway during the shooting of WWE Monday Night RAW in May this year. Banks and her tag team partner Naomi allegedly walked out of the show, after denouncing the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles. Reports suggested that the duo were disappointed over creative differences with the company and decided to leave.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Fightful has now provided some clarity concerning the superstar’s WWE future. The report suggests that the wrestler’s exit from WWE was negotiated months ago. Providing the update, Fightful said, “It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated 'months ago”. It is pertinent to mention that Banks is originally known as Mercedes Varnado.

The report further added that WWE is yet to confirm the development officially and Banks remains listed on its website. “It was also reiterated to us that Sasha Banks was able to take wrestling-related bookings on January 1,” the report added. While the WWE universe speculated about Banks' return to the roster for months after Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, it comes as a shock for her fans that WWE decided to let her go several months back.

WWE’s statement after Sasha Banks walked out of WWE RAW

In their statement after former Tag Team Champions Banks and Naomi decided to walk out in May, WWE said, “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed of their participation in the main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw. During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out".

The statement added, "They claimed they weren't respected enough as tag team champions. And even though they had eight hours to rehearse and construct their match, they claimed they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence. Monday Night Raw is a scripted live TV show, whose characters are expected to perform the requirements of their contract”.