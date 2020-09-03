Sasha Banks Breaks Silence After Title Loss, Teases The Much-awaited Banks Vs Bayley Feud

Former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks left WWE Payback 2020 with no titles in her hand as she and Bayley lost their Women's Tag Team title to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The two delivered an incredible performance, but in the end, Baszler trapped both Sasha Banks and Bayley in two separate submission holds simultaneously, forcing Bayley to tap out. After the match, Kayla Braxton tried to interview the former champion, but both of them refused to speak. Later, Sasha Banks took to Twitter and clarified that she wasn't the one who tapped out. It was Bayley who tapped out, leading to the titles changing hands.

Dude — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 31, 2020

Also Read l Banks vs Bayley: Asuka teams up with Baszler to defeat Bayley and Banks

This clarification allows Sasha Banks to blame Bayley for the loss, and the fact that Bayley is still the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and Sasha Banks has nothing, it is likely that the promotion will soon start the much-awaited Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud. Both superstars are expected to address the WWE Universe on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and fans believe that Sasha Banks could attack Bayley in that segment and call her out to a match. Fans speculate that the two could face each other at WWE Royal Rumble 2021 or WrestleMania 37 or both.

Also Read l Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax defeat Bayley, Sasha Banks to become Women's Tag Team Champions

Sasha Banks vs Bayley was earlier scheduled for WrestleMania 36

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Sasha Banks vs Bayley was first scheduled for WrestleMania 36, but the company was not ready, so they pushed it to WWE SummerSlam 2020. The match also didn’t take place at SummerSlam. However, the summer PPV gave a huge bump to the Sasha Banks vs Bayley storyline as Sasha Banks ended up losing her WWE RAW Women’s title to Asuka.

"I mean, I would delay it longer because they are doing so well with it, but you know they wanted to do it for this year's WrestleMania, then it was going to be SummerSlam, and we're past SummerSlam and all that. At some point, I think they just figured we got to do it. I still think it's too soon; that was the deal."

Also Read l WWE News: Asuka defeats Sasha Banks in a lumberjack match to retain her title on WWE RAW

Also Read l Asuka defeats Banks after losing to Bayley, becomes the RAW Women’s Champion: WWE News

Image credits: WWE.com