Asuka Defeats Sasha Banks In A Lumberjack Match To Retain Her Title On WWE RAW

After losing her WWE RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka at SummerSlam 2020, Sasha Banks appeared on RAW and challenged the champion to a rematch, which Asuka accepted. The pair faced each other in lumberjack match – a stipulation picked by Banks – where Asuka came out on top and retained her title via submission. The match between the two finally ended the long-running Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud and hyped the upcoming WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match between Sasha Banks & Bayley and Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax.

The two duos will face each other at WWE Payback 2020 which is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2020 (August 31, for Indian viewers). Fans believe that Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax will become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions at Payback and Sasha Banks will go on to start a feud with Bayley. Asuka, on the other hand, could choose to target Shayna Baszler as the former NXT Women’s Champion had earlier announced that she will be going after the winner of Asuka vs Sasha Banks.

WWE RAW results: Asuka defeats Sasha Banks in a lumberjack match

Before the match began, nearly every woman from the WWE RAW roster made her way to the ring and surrounded the squared circle. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley then appeared and joined the commentary team where she talked about her upcoming Tag-Team title match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. After returning from the break, the match started and Sasha Banks unloaded on Asuka after Bayley distracted the champion. However, The Empress of Tomorrow soon recovered and caught The Boss with a superkick and a jumping DDT to earn a near-fall.

Asuka tried to trap Banks in the Asuka Lock, but the challenger broke free and sent Asuka flying onto the floor. Banks then tried to hit Asuka with a flying elbow, but accidentally wiped out The Riott Squad and Meteora. The Riott Squad got up and threatened to attack Banks when Asuka appeared from behind and took her to the ring. Asuka kept throwing the challenger outside so that the superstars could throw her in. This happened for a couple of minutes before Sasha Banks sent Asuka flying to the steel steps. Sasha Banks then tried to deliver a frog splash, but Asuka kicked out. Bayley tried to pass Banks a steel chair, but Shayna Baszler stopped that from happening. As Banks was distracted, Asuka trapped her in the Asuka Lock to pick up the win.

