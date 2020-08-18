Asuka Teams Up With Shayna Baszler To Defeat Bayley And Sasha Banks Ahead Of SummerSlam

Before facing WWE RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley at SummerSlam, Asuka teamed up with Shayna Baszler on this week’s RAW to take down the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions in a non-title match. Both sides delivered a great performance while also hyping up the upcoming PPV. The match also gave a bump to Shayna Baszler’s in-ring character, who’s currently in a feud with Nia Jax.

According to heavy speculation, Asuka will defeat both Bayley and Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and will become the holder of the two world titles. Some are speculating that after SummerSlam, WWE will start the much-anticipated Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud which will go on till next year’s Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place on August 23 (August 24 for Indian viewers).

WWE RAW results: Asuka and Shayna Baszler defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks

Bayley and Sasha Banks appeared in the ring and claimed that Asuka will not be able to defeat them both on the same night. The two women then argued over who would face Asuka first at SummerSlam. Bayley said that she will face Asuka first so that The Boss can win later in the night "without breaking a sweat." Shayna Baszler interrupted the champions and announced that she will go after the RAW Champion after WWE SummerSlam.

Asuka then came out and asked Shayna Baszler to fight with her tonight, before fighting against her in the future. Shayna Baszler agreed and the non-title match began. Minutes after the bell rang, Nia Jax appeared in the ring and attacked Shayna Baszler, leaving Asuka alone. The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion punished Asuka for a couple of minutes before Baszler returned to save the former champion. Baszler brutalised The Boss with her powerful moves before Bayley came in and hit her with a Backstabber and Bayley-to-Belly for a two count. After some wild exchanges, Asuka trapped Banks in the Asuka Lock outside, and Baszler locked Bayley in the Karifuda Clutch in the ring for the submission victory.

Image credits: WWE.com