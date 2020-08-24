Asuka Defeats Sasha Banks After Losing To Bayley, Becomes The New WWE RAW Women’s Champion

Asuka entered WWE SummerSlam 2020 with conviction and proceeded to do exactly what she had promised weeks ago. She defeated Sasha Banks in an incredible title to become the new WWE RAW Women’s champion despite getting bested by Bayley earlier in the event. The match was lapped up by fans and also teased the start of the highly-awaited Sasha Banks vs Bayley feud, which the WWE Universe has been asking for years. Many praised WWE for ending the Asuka vs Sasha Banks feud on a high note which was powered by an impressive storyline. According to various reports, The Empress of Tomorrow will now start a feud with Shayna Baszler as the former NXT Champion had announced earlier that she will be going after the winner of Asuka vs Sasha Banks match.

WWE SummerSlam results: Bayley defeats Asuka to retain her title

Asuka started strong as she trapped Bayley in her submission hold, but the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion delivered a springboard stunner to take over. Bayley then hit Asuka with a Bayley-to-Belly, but the challenger started building her momentum. Asuka delivered the running hip attack but Bayley kicked out at two. Bayley then started targetting Asuka’s leg and drove her knee into the steel steps. Asuka fought back again, but a distraction by Sasha Banks allowed Bayley to perform a roll-up to win the match and retain her title. After the match, Banks joined Bayley and punished Asuka, all in the name of gaining a competitive edge over The Empress ahead of her RAW Women’s Championship match.

WWE SummerSlam results: Asuka defeats Sasha Banks to become the champion

Sasha Banks wasted no time in targetting Asuka’s left knee which was dealt with an injury earlier. However, The Empress of Tomorrow fought back with some stiff kicks and later trapped the champion in the Asuka Lock. Sasha Banks soon recovered and caught Asuka with a hard right hand when The Empress was climbing the top rope. Sasha Banks tried to execute a superplex, but Asuka countered it with a DDT from the top turnbuckle, which earned her a near-fall.

Asuka unloaded on the champion, but a couple of minutes later, The Boss delivered a modified Codebreaker, followed by a frog splash for two. Later in the match, Asuka tried to trap Banks in the Asuka Lock, but The Boss countered with a Bank Statement. However, Asuka broke free and trapped Banks in her submission hold. Bayley tried to interfere but the challenger hit her with a hip attack. Asuka countered the Bank Statement yet again and earned the tap-out victory as The Boss screamed for help from Bayley.

Image credits: WWE.com