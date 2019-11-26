Seth Rollins Takes His Rivalry With CM Punk Live On WWE RAW, Brands Him A 'coward'

Seth Rollins surely knows how to silence crowd chants. During the post Survivor Series episode of WWE RAW in Chicago on Monday, the raucous crowd began chanting the name of their home-town hero 'CM Punk' to which Rollins simply responded by calling out Punk as 'a coward who sits behind the desk and talks about change'.

Watch: Seth Rollins call out CM Punk on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk made his shock return to the WWE by appearing on Fox's WWE Backstage, Seth Rollins has been trying to get a feud going with Punk. Rollins first took a swipe at Punk on Twitter before expressing his desire to face the former WWE Champion inside the ring once again. Now on WWE RAW, Rollins finally mocked CM Punk on live television by branding him a 'coward'. He was quoted as saying, "I tried to get him here. He wants to sit in LA and talk about a change that he’s too afraid to make himself."

WWE News: Seth Rollins turning heel?

The crowd obviously responded with a chorus of boos for Rollins before he continued with his segment. Interestingly, the week's episode also saw him teasing a potential heel turn after he berated the entire RAW locker room after the brand's dismal showing at the Survivor Series. The main event of the episode ended on a cliffhanger after AOP attacked Seth Rollin's opponent Kevin Owens before Rollins himself completed the thrashing by stomping Owens twice.

Does Seth Rollins lay the groundwork for a blockbuster clash?

CM Punk himself has put cold water over rumours of his return to the squared circle, insisting he is only hired by FOX and not by WWE at the moment. But after WWE allowing Seth Rollins to openly call out Punk, maybe the WWE has something planned for the future for which the groundwork has already begun.

