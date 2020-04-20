Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Were Angry About Being In Kickoff Match At MITB 2013: Report

Seth Rollins recently took to Twitter where he responded to a WWE tweet which showed The Shield (Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) defending their Tag-Team titles against The Usos during the flagging off show for Money in the Bank 2013. According to Seth Rollins, all the superstars involved in the match were irritated because they had to perform at a kickoff match. The Usos later commented on the match video, writing, “Top 5,” on Twitter.

Fun story: the 4 of us were so pissed about being on the kickoff that we had an extra chip on our shoulder for this one. Don’t think I’ve been on a kickoff since. https://t.co/aVAB7T2nPq — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 17, 2020

According to reports, the Money in the Bank 2013 match between The Usos and Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns is one of the best matches of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns’ Tag-Team career. Many believe that the match was way better than the Intercontinental Championship match which saw Curtis Axel face The Miz. Some slammed WWE for putting The Usos vs Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns in the kick-off show as many channels across the world do not telecast the WWE kickoff show.

Money in the Bank 2013: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns defeat The Usos

The match got off to a slow start, but after some back-and-forth, The Usos and The Shield got serious and delivered a memorable match. The match was filled with high-flying moves, mid-range wrestling and raw power thanks to The Usos, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns respectively. The match also saw a slew of big moves and exciting near-falls as the on-fire crowd added energy. During the match, the crowd cheered for all the four superstars and even chanted, ‘this is awesome’ to praise the match. In the end, Reigns landed a spear to win the match that was seen by the fans as being far better than pre-show quality.

