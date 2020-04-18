WWE Is Trying To Avoid Mentioning Roman Reigns' Name On TV: Reports

Ever since Roman Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36, WWE has reportedly tried everything in their control to keep Roman Reigns' name off the television. Fans were left disappointed after the company did not explain Reigns missing his Universal title match against Goldberg and straightway announced that Braun Strowman will be challenging for the title instead. WrestleMania 36 is now over and Braun Strowman won the Universal title. However, there is no mention of Reigns on live television. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that WWE is intentionally keeping Reigns' name off their segments during the weekly tapings.

While the report fails to mention the reasoning behind WWE's decision, it is believed the company will avoid using Roman Reigns' name until the Big Dog makes his return to the company.

Roman Reigns released from WWE? Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36

WWE had hyped Goldberg's WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns and it was expected the title match would main-event one of the nights at WrestleMania 36. However, WWE's plans for having a Spear vs Spear match was dealt a major blow after the Big Dog pulled out of the Showcase of Immortals due to health concern amid coronavirus. Reports suggested the former SHIELD member opted to back out of his WWE commitments as his history with leukaemia posed a health threat during the pandemic.

Having to stay home is tough for kids. This is even more so for children with cancer, like leukemia survivor, King. @LLSUSA and I encourage you all to hang in there. LLS is here to help cancer survivors during these difficult times. Learn more: https://t.co/FZATSVSbiv pic.twitter.com/GdQNWHLu2c — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 26, 2020

Roman Reigns has not been mentioned in the WWE since March 27 episode of SmackDown. Last week's post-WrestleMania episode of SmackDown saw the Universal champion Braun Strowman address his big crowning moment. The Monster among Men mentioned his WrestleMania opponent, Goldberg, but did not name Reigns - who made Strowman's title opportunity possible.

Reigns could be out of WWE for several months depending on the coronavirus outbreak. It remains to be seen what length the company goes to keep Reigns off their weekly programmes during the lockdown.

As for the Universal championship, Strowman will defend his title at Money in the Bank pay-per-view against his former Wyatt Family leader, Bray Wyatt. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt will pose a stern test for Strowman as he Wyatt himself is coming off a big win over John Cena at WrestleMania 36.

