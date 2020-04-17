Roman Reigns Shares Heartwarming Message After Howard Finkel's Demise

WWE earlier revealed that Hall of Famer and former ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69. WWE put out a statement saying that Howard Finkel was one of the best ring announcers of his time who made his debut as an announcer in 1977. Also known as ‘The Fink’, Howard Finkel’s iconic voice was instantly recognizable. In his more than two-decade-long career, Howard Finkel worked with WWE Legends like The Ultimate Warrior, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and more.

After the news of Howard Finkel’s demise went viral, messages started pouring in from all over the world. Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns also took to Twitter and responded to Howard Finkel’s demise. Roman Reigns said that even though Howard Finkel had bad health, he was always concerned about others. Roman Reigns said Howard Finkel was a great human being and he always used to ask Reigns about his leukaemia.

Even as Howard’s health declined, he was more concerned about me and my fight to be healthy. We lost one of the greatest ever. He was the greatest ring announcer ever, and that couldn’t even compare to the human being that he was. RIP Fink. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 17, 2020

WWE Legends react to Howard Finkel’s death

Many WWE superstars and legends also took to social media to pay their condolences Howard Finkel’s death. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said that Howard Finkel used to call him frequently even after he parted ways with WWE. Former WWE Divas Champion Trish Stratus said Howard Finkel was her first WWE friend who helped her a number of times. Booker T and Mick Foley hailed Howard Finkel as the greatest ring announcer while Triple H thanked The Fink for his friendship.

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

When I first got to WWE, I couldn’t wait to hear Howard Finkel announce my name. He’s without a doubt the greatest ring announcer of all time. #RIPFink — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 16, 2020

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything...especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

So sad about the passing of my dear friend. The first time I flew to TVs I marked out as ‘The Voice of the WWE’ picked me up! When he saw me alone, he kept me company. He was my first friend in the WWE and I’ll never forget his kindness and absolute love of the biz. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/k6Jp7uPDgB — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 16, 2020

I just heard about the passing of Howard Finkel. A true @WWE legend. I hear his voice in my head as I’m writing this. He made every event better for having him there.



God bless you, Tommy for being there for him.#RIPHowardFinkel @TheTommyDreamer https://t.co/Z1DxC7nqGJ — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 16, 2020

