Roman Reigns Shares Heartwarming Message After Howard Finkel's Demise

WWE earlier revealed that Hall of Famer and former ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away at age 69. WWE put out a statement saying that Howard Finkel was one of the best ring announcers of his time who made his debut as an announcer in 1977. Also known as ‘The Fink’, Howard Finkel’s iconic voice was instantly recognizable. In his more than two-decade-long career, Howard Finkel worked with WWE Legends like The Ultimate Warrior, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and more.

After the news of Howard Finkel’s demise went viral, messages started pouring in from all over the world. Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns also took to Twitter and responded to Howard Finkel’s demise. Roman Reigns said that even though Howard Finkel had bad health, he was always concerned about others. Roman Reigns said Howard Finkel was a great human being and he always used to ask Reigns about his leukaemia.

WWE Legends react to Howard Finkel’s death

Many WWE superstars and legends also took to social media to pay their condolences Howard Finkel’s death. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan said that Howard Finkel used to call him frequently even after he parted ways with WWE. Former WWE Divas Champion Trish Stratus said Howard Finkel was her first WWE friend who helped her a number of times. Booker T and Mick Foley hailed Howard Finkel as the greatest ring announcer while Triple H thanked The Fink for his friendship.

