Is Roman Reigns Related To The Rock? WWE Fans Pose Query About Samoan Wrestlers

It is no secret that Roman Reigns and The Rock are two of the greatest Samoans to have ever stepped inside the WWE ring. Both of them has been WWE World Champions and holds an immense global fan base but WWE fans have often been asking - 'Is Roman Reigns related to the Rock?' The answer is Yes.

Roman Reigns and The Rock do belong from the same family but it might be hard for WWE fans to believe as the promotion have often staged relationships for their respective storylines like 'The Brothers of Destruction'. Though The Undertaker and Kane were brothers inside the WWE ring, in real life they were not blood-related. However, the scenario is not the same with Roman Reigns and The Rock, since they share the same blood in real life.

WWE: Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock? A look at The Rock family

'Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock?' Yes. But how? Both, The Rock and Roman Reigns are the members of the great Anao’i’ family, which is considered to be the sports dynasty. Throughout the years, the Anao’i’ family has produced numerous talented wrestlers and Roman Reigns, The USOs and The Rock are some famous examples. While Roman Reigns is already making it big inside the WWE ring, The Rock’s daughter Simone Johnson has already begun her training at the WWE Performance Centre.

The Rock family: Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock?

The Rock and Roman Reigns are cousin brothers in real life. They have also featured their real-life relationship in the movie ‘Hobbs and Shaw’, where Dwayne Johnson turns up to his brother Roman Reigns in order to sustain throughout the movie. Here’s a clip of Hobbs and Shaw that clearly answers the question - 'Is Roman Reigns related to The Rock or not?'

(Image courtesy: YouTube)