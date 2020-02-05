Seth Rollins And Ricochet Break Character To Shake Hands After WWE RAW

This week, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match to become WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's next challenger. He will face The Beast in the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV. The PPV is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Though he won the match, he received an F-5 from Brock Lesnar after the match. However, according to reports, there is one more thing which happened after the WWE RAW main event.

According to PWinsider, after WWE RAW went off-air, Ricochet gave a heartfelt speech which was received with a positive response. The report reveals that the WWE Universe gave a standing ovation to Ricochet and cheered, "You deserved it." Seth Rollins was also impressed with Ricochet’s speech and he broke his character to shake hands with his former rival.

Here’s what Ricochet said

After the cameras went off, Ricochet went to shake Seth Rollins hand. However, he was called ‘a liar’ by the crowd. Ricochet took the hand back and grabbed the mic. He slammed the WWE Universe and said that he respects the person he is fighting. It doesn’t matter whether his opponent is a Heel or a Babyface. He said that he is offering his hand to a guy who deserves it. He then slammed Brock Lesnar and said that he will take his revenge in Saudi Arabia. He went on to shake Seth Rollins' hand and the former WWE Champion replied with the same gesture.

“One thing I respect is a hell of a fight, so that's why I'm out here offering a man my hand. So please, if you'll give us a moment, I'm trying to show a man who deserves it, some respect, all right?” said Ricochet.

I think Ricochet would make a killer heel if they banked on his inhuman skills in the ring. Imagine a cocky Ricochet. It would rock.



I won't take arguments because I'm right. — Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) February 4, 2020

