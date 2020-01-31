Becky Lynch Turns 33: Seth Rollins Shares Adorable Picture, Says She 'changed His Life'

Becky Lynch turned 33 on January 30. She received wishes from her colleagues and friends on social media. The RAW superstar’s beau Seth Rollins once again proved that he was her No. 1 fan. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Seth Rollins paid an ode to his partner’s ability to effect change professionally and personally.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Slammed By Fans Online For Posting Ku Klux Klan Photo, Wrestler Responds

Also Read | Seth Rollins Feels It Is Becoming Easier To Play An Antagonist In WWE

Seth Rollins posted a picture of him kissing Becky Lynch. With his post, Seth Rollins acknowledged Lynch’s impact on the wrestling world and his life. Touched by her boyfriend’s post, The Man responded by stating that she loved him and added a heart emoji to the message.

Becky Lynch birthday: Becky Lynch responds to Seth Rollins' post

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins made their relationship public after WrestleMania 35. They got engaged in August 2019. Becky Lynch also posted two pictures on her social media. One photo shows her wearing a white top, drinking beer. She captioned it, "drinking all the wins." The other picture shows her sitting at a beach. She thanked fans for the birthday wishes.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Likely To Include Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Match-up: Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also went on Twitter to wish one of his best wrestlers a happy birthday. He announced that though Becky Lynch has already achieved almost everything possible, this was only the beginning for her. Becky Lynch has been making waves in WWE since WrestleMania 34. At the event, she took part in the first-ever Women’s WrestleMania battle royal. At the time, Naomi won the match but Becky Lynch made her presence felt.

A year down the line, she went on WrestleMania 35 and won the RAW and SmackDown titles. Since then, Becky Lynch has been featured on the cover of WWE 2K20. She has only bettered her performance with time and become one of the most formidable wrestlers in WWE.

Also Read | Becky Lynch Says Roman Reigns Is An Inspiration And A Role Model For Man