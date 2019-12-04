Seth Rollins Threatens To Not Show Up On WWE Backstage; Asks WWE To Find A Replacement

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins is having a rough time in WWE. After his attempt to inspire the RAW locker room after the Survivor Series backfired, the WWE star tried to appease his brand teammates by offering an apology on Monday Night RAW. However, even the apology fell on deaf ears. Now, Rollins is going to be featured on WWE Backstage. The network reported that he would use this stage to explain himself.

However, it seems like the WWE Star is an unwilling participant. After his participation in WWE Backstage was announced, Rollins took to Twitter to express his confusion. He wrote that he was not sure what explanation he was supposed to give. However, he was open to discuss all things wrestling. In another tweet, Rollins lost his cool at WWE on Fox and rebuked them for promoting his presence on the show. He threatened to not show up on WWE Backstage and asked the network to find someone else to replace him (if they kept on insisting on the explanation).

Last week on RAW, Rollins had let loose on his Red Brand teammates, accusing them for the brand’s dismal performance on Survivor Series. He singled out Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Authors of Pain in his tirade. It angered the entire RAW roster. Following his outburst this week, Rollins tried to apologise for his behaviour.

Seth Rollins' apology

In his apology, he said that he might have been too harsh on his teammates. He went on to say that he loved his RAW family and that it was his responsibility to get the best out of everyone. Rollins apologized to the roster, fans and especially to Kevin Owens. However, the apology just fell on deaf ears. Owens accused Rollins of being in cahoots with AOP. He was even attacked by AOP. While Owens was dragged off the stage, AOP chose not to hurt Rollins at all.

