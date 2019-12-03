WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Apologises For His Actions, Kevin Owens Thrashes Him With A Stunner

After slamming WWE superstars last week, Seth Rollins came to RAW to apologise. Seth Rollins said that he still thinks that RAW sucked at Survivor Series and added that he shouldn’t have talked to them like that. Seth Rollins revealed that the men and women in the locker room are his family, and he felt responsible when they lost at Survivor Series. He then called Kevin Owens out and said that he owes Kevin Owens the biggest apology. Kevin Owens came out and revealed that Rollins' apology is crap and said that the AOP are closer to Rollins then others. AOP interrupted Rollins and Owens and challenged the duo for a match. Rollins was ready for the match, but Owens said that he didn’t believe Rollins and disapproved Rollins as a teammate. Rollins left the ring and which cancelled the match.

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins thrashes RAW superstars

Last week’s RAW began with Seth Rollins talking to the whole RAW roster and addressing the big loss they suffered at the Survivor Series. The former Universal Champion criticised every RAW wrestler and he even called Randy Orton as the weakest performer of the team. 'The Viper' didn’t like the comments made by 'The Beast Slayer' and walked out of the ring. While walking out, Orton even made an obscene hand gesture which made Rollins all the more furious.

Seth Rollins then went on to thrash Charlotte Flair for her defeat against Team NXT at the Survivor Series PPV. Seth Rollins went on to slam Rey Mysterio who failed to win the WWE Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar. Many WWE superstars got angry and left the ring except for Kevin Owens. Owens tried to calm Seth Rollins down, but The Beastslayer interrupted and accused him of stealing his spot. KO didn’t like the comments made by Rollins and he hit him with a stunner.

