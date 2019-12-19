WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Defeats Shayna Baszler, Becomes The New NXT Women's Champion

After the events of WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames and WWE Survivor Series, it was obvious that the company is looking to hype Rhea Ripley. When NXT manager William Regal announced the match between then NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley, fans knew that the Aussie wrestler is going to win. Though many fans expected Ripley to win, they were treated to one of the best matches WWE NXT has produced in years.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley vs Shayna Baszler

The match started with Rhea Ripley delivering a superplex to Shayna Baszler, but a distraction by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke gave the champion a chance to take over. Shayna Baszler punished Rhea Ripley for a long time, but the challenger countered and the referee went down. Before the referee could recover, The Champion attacked Ripley with a steel chair. The challenger kicked out and delivered an avalanche Riptide for the win.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley celebrates with WWE Universe

After winning the title, Rhea Ripley asked the WWE Universe to come on the stage and celebrate with her. She was cheered and even picked up by the fans who were singing her theme song. Rhea Ripley then got don and walked in the middle of the crowd who attended the show. Many WWE superstars congratulated Ripley for the win and WWE COO Triple H praised her performance. WWE later revealed that Rhea Ripley became the first women ever to hold NXT UK and NXT Women’s Championships.

An incredible main event and a new champion. One of the most dominant reigns over the @WWENXT Women’s division comes to end and another begins. @RheaRipley_WWE will be the one to lead #WWENXT into the new year... Congratulations. #AndNew pic.twitter.com/wXzZlWZIso — Triple H (@TripleH) December 19, 2019

