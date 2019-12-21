WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley Remains Humble Despite Beating Shayna Baszler For Championship Title

After defeating Shayna Baszler and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion in the recent episode of WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley was interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Rhea Ripley was seen praising her rival and said that she grew as a performer after fighting Shayna Baszler this week. Though Ripley revealed that Baszler deserved to be the NXT Women’s Champion, she also said that it’s her time and she is truly the face of NXT.

“Shayna is definitely a bad *ss, she's credible, and she deserved to hold the title for so long. It's hard to describe, it's more of a natural feeling, but stepping into the ring with her taught me a lot about myself and what we do in this ring,” said Rhea Ripley to Sports Illustrated.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley vs Shayna Baszler

The match started with Rhea Ripley delivering a superplex to Shayna Baszler, but a distraction by Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke gave the champion a chance to take over. Shayna Baszler punished Rhea Ripley for a long time, but the challenger countered and the referee went down. Before the referee could recover, The Champion attacked Ripley with a steel chair. The challenger kicked out and delivered an avalanche Riptide for the win.

WWE NXT: Rhea Ripley celebrates with WWE Universe

After winning the title, Rhea Ripley asked the WWE Universe to come on the stage and celebrate with her. She was cheered and even picked up by the fans who were singing her theme song. Rhea Ripley then got down and walked towards the middle of the crowd, who attended the show. Many WWE superstars congratulated Ripley for the win and WWE COO Triple H praised her performance. WWE later revealed that Rhea Ripley became the first women ever to hold the NXT UK and NXT Women’s Championships.

