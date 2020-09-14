WWE SmackDown Viewership Shoots Up, Draws Best Overnight Ratings In Months

After taking a hit last week, WWE SmackDown has bounced back in the ratings with their latest episode. Last week’s WWE SmackDown (September 11, 2020) generated the best overnight ratings since the post-WrestleMania 36 episode. Friday's SmackDown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This comes as a piece of good news for Vince McMahon and company as the September 4 episode of SmackDown drew only 2.129 million viewers despite being a post-PPV (WWE Payback) episode. Hour one of last week’s episode drew 2.236 million viewers, while hour two went up to 2.286 million viewers.

The show was headlined by a Tag-Team match where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousin Jey Uso to take down Sheamus and King Corbin. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley also appeared and revealed why she attacked her former partner Sasha Banks a couple of weeks ago. A-list WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, John Morrison, Paul Heyman and others also made an appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown viewership: WWE SmackDown’s Viewership Tracker (for the past month)

August 14, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.002 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 21, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.198 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 28, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.144 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 4, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.129million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 11, 2020, episode of SmackDown drew 2.261 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE SmackDown viewership: Events that transpired on this week's SmackDown

Intercontinental Championship Match: Jeff Hardy vs AJ Styles ends in a no-contest

Tag-Team Match: Lucha House Party defeats Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Bayley talks about Sasha Banks

Fatal 4-Way Match: Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss, Tamina & Lacey Evans

Major announcement: Bayley vs Nikki Cross announced for Clash of Champions

Segment: Alexa Bliss attacks Nikki Cross

Singles Match: Otis defeats John Morrison

Tag-Team Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Sheamus & King Corbin

Major announcement: Mandy Rose moved to WWE RAW

