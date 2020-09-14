WWE SmackDown Viewership Shoots Up, Draws Best Overnight Ratings In Months

After taking a hit last week, WWE SmackDown has bounced back in the ratings with their latest episode. Last week’s WWE SmackDown (September 11, 2020) generated the best overnight ratings since the post-WrestleMania 36 episode. Friday's SmackDown drew an average of 2.261 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This comes as a piece of good news for Vince McMahon and company as the September 4 episode of SmackDown drew only 2.129 million viewers despite being a post-PPV (WWE Payback) episode. Hour one of last week’s episode drew 2.236 million viewers, while hour two went up to 2.286 million viewers.
The show was headlined by a Tag-Team match where WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousin Jey Uso to take down Sheamus and King Corbin. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley also appeared and revealed why she attacked her former partner Sasha Banks a couple of weeks ago. A-list WWE superstars like Bray Wyatt, John Morrison, Paul Heyman and others also made an appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown.
