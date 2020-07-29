WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite McIntyre Vs Ziggler And Asuka Vs Banks Segments

This week’s WWE RAW was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in a 3-hour episode. The show was headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler Apart from that, WWE RAW also featured some incredible matches like Asuka vs Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley vs Mustafa Ali, Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, among others. Many A-list WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.
Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s WWE RAW (July 27, 2020) drew only 1.617 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is bad news for Vince McMahon and company because this is also the second-lowest viewership in the show’s history. As far as the key 18-49 demographic goes, WWE RAW scored 0.48 rating, the third-lowest number in RAW’s history. The first hour of the show drew 1.70 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.69 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.46 million viewers.
