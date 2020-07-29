WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite McIntyre Vs Ziggler And Asuka Vs Banks Segments

This week’s WWE RAW was entertaining as fans saw many incredible things in a 3-hour episode. The show was headlined by a non-title match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler Apart from that, WWE RAW also featured some incredible matches like Asuka vs Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley vs Mustafa Ali, Andrade & Angel Garza vs The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander, among others. Many A-list WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.

WWE RAW ratings reach another record low

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s WWE RAW (July 27, 2020) drew only 1.617 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is bad news for Vince McMahon and company because this is also the second-lowest viewership in the show’s history. As far as the key 18-49 demographic goes, WWE RAW scored 0.48 rating, the third-lowest number in RAW’s history. The first hour of the show drew 1.70 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.69 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.46 million viewers.

WWE RAW Ratings: WWE RAW’s Viewership tracker (for the past month)

July 6, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.561 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.628 million viewers with a 0.46 rating (post-Extreme Rules episode) in the 18-49 demographic

July 27, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.617 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE RAW Ratings: Turn of events on this week’s WWE RAW

Randy Orton challenges Drew McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam

Andrade & Angel Garza defeats The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander via pinfall in a No. 1 contenders match

Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax ended in a double count-out

Dominick Mysterio confronted Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley defeats Mustafa Ali via submission

Sasha Banks defeats Asuka (c) via count-out to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Murphy defeats Humberto Carrillo via pinfall

Drew McIntyre (c) defeats Dolph Ziggler via pinfall in a non-title Extreme Rules match

Drew McIntyre accepts Randy Orton’s SummerSlam challenge

Image Source: WWE.com