WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite Rey Mysterio’s Return, Asuka Vs Bayley Main Event

This week’s WWE RAW was on the more entertaining side as fans saw a number of incredible events packed in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Champion vs Champion match between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Apart from this main event, WWE RAW also featured some incredible matches like Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Drew McIntyre vs Heath Slater, among others. Many A-list WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Big Show, Bobby Lashley and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.
Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (July 6, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.687 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This comes as a big blow to Vince McMahon and the company as last week’s episode drew an average of 1.735 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s WWE RAW drew 1.697 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.752 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.612 million viewers.
