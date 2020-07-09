WWE RAW Ratings Take Massive Hit Despite Rey Mysterio’s Return, Asuka Vs Bayley Main Event

This week’s WWE RAW was on the more entertaining side as fans saw a number of incredible events packed in a three-hour episode. The show was headlined by a Champion vs Champion match between WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Apart from this main event, WWE RAW also featured some incredible matches like Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Drew McIntyre vs Heath Slater, among others. Many A-list WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Big Show, Bobby Lashley and others also made an appearance on this week’s WWE RAW.

Despite an entertaining episode, this week’s (July 6, 2020) WWE RAW drew only 1.687 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This comes as a big blow to Vince McMahon and the company as last week’s episode drew an average of 1.735 million viewers. The first hour of this week’s WWE RAW drew 1.697 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.752 million viewers and the final hour drew 1.612 million viewers.

WWE RAW ratings: WWE RAW’s Viewership tracker (for the past month, 18-49 demographic)

June 1, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.728 million viewers with a 0.49 rating

June 8, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.737 million viewers with a 0.53 rating

June 15, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.939 million viewers with a 0.53 rating

June 22, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.922 million viewers with a 0.53 rating

June 29, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.735 million viewers with a 0.48 rating

July 6, 2020, episode of WWE RAW drew 1.687 million viewers with a 0.49 rating

WWE RAW ratings: Turn of events on this week’s WWE RAW

Heath Slater returns to confront WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre defeats Heath Slater

Kairi Sane vs Sasha Banks ends in a No-contest

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens defeat Seth Rollins & Murphy

MVP unveils a new WWE United States Championship belt

Apollo Crews vs MVP announced for WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Bobby Lashley & MVP defeat Ricochet & Cedric Alexander

Randy Orton, Andrade & Angel Garza defeat Big Show & The Viking Raiders

Billie Kay defeats Ruby Riott

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defeats WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in a Champion vs Champion Match

