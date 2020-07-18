Stephanie McMahon Recalls Challenge Of Preparing To Face Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where she talked about Ronda Rousey and their WrestleMania 34 match. Stephanie McMahon revealed that facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania was the biggest highlight of her career. However, she also admitted that she had to push her physical limits to prepare for Ronda Rousey’s debut PPV. Stephanie McMahon teamed up with her husband Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle but ended up losing the match.

“Getting ready for that match against Ronda (Rousey) was probably the most physically challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life. I know she can’t say the same. It was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I’m really proud that I was able to go in there and take a beating,” Stephanie McMahon said.

WrestleMania 34: How did the Stephanie McMahon & Triple H vs Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle feud begin?

The feud started at the Elimination Chamber 2018 PPV where Ronda Rousey destroyed Stephanie McMahon and Triple H after the two disrespected her long-time friend Kurt Angle. Ronda Rousey then signed her WWE RAW contract and a day later she received an apology from Stephanie McMahon. However, as Ronda Rousey was leaving the ring, Triple H appeared from behind and attacked Kurt Angle.

The following week, Ronda Rousey chose Stephanie McMahon as her WrestleMania opponent. When Triple H objected, Kurt Angle pointed out that both Triple H and McMahon had contracts as wrestlers. He then used his powers as the WWE RAW General Manager and scheduled a Mixed Tag Team match pitting Stephanie McMahon & Triple H against Ronda and himself.

WrestleMania 34: Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle defeat Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

Kurt Angle and Triple H started the match while Stephanie McMahon distracted the referee to attack Ronda Rousey. The MMA icon then got the tag as she single-handedly took down both her opponents. Kurt Angle then performed an Angle Slam on Triple H, but The Game soon recovered and executed a Pedigree on Angle. However, Ronda Rousey broke the pin and trapped Stephanie McMahon in an armbar. McMahon tapped out and Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle were declared winners.

Image Source: WWE.com