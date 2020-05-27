Triple H Wants Ronda Rousey Back In WWE, Calls Her One Of The ‘greatest Performers Ever’

A few weeks ago, former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey spoke with Steve-O and revealed that she will not be going back to WWE because of the "ungrateful" fans. Ronda Rousey said that she hates WWE fans and called WWE "fake". This drew a strong reaction from a number of WWE superstars including the likes of Lana and Alexa Bliss. Earlier, WWE legend and top executive Triple H talked about Ronda Rousey’s comments and claimed that he did not know whether Ronda Rousey was doing a bit or she actually meant what she said.

"The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?," said Triple H.

Triple H says doors are open for Ronda Rousey WWE return

WWE legend Triple H recently talked to TMZ and stated that he and WWE have no ill feelings towards Ronda Rousey. Triple H added that the doors of WWE are always open for the former WWE Champion. When asked about his thoughts regarding how Ronda Rousey performed in the wrestling ring, Triple H said that the former UFC Champion ‘killed it’ under pressure. He then praised Ronda Rousey and called her one of the ‘greatest performers, ever’.

"We still have a great relationship on everything [with Ronda] and when she is ready, absolutely [we'll have her back]," said Triple H to TMZ.

Ronda Rousey claims she loved working in WWE

Despite slamming WWE fans on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Ronda Rousey revealed that she had a lot of fun working with other female WWE superstars. She said her brief WWE career was a blast and she enjoyed every day of it. Even major WWE superstars like Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella and others liked Ronda Rousey’s in-ring capabilities and were seen praising the former UFC champion on a number of occasions.

Ronda Rousey's last WWE appearance

Ronda Rousey was last seen in the WWE ring when she headlined WrestleMania 35 as a champion against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. This was the first time in WWE history that women wrestlers headlined the promotion's biggest event. Ronda Rousey lost the match to Becky Lynch and announced her retirement a week later. She was quoted as saying that she left WWE because she wanted to have a baby with her husband, Travis Browne.

