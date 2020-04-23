Triple H Reveals He Is Intrigued By Ronda Rousey’s Controversial Comments About WWE

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey recently spoke with Steve-O where she revealed that she will not be going back to WWE because of the "ungrateful" fans. Ronda Rousey said that she hates WWE fans and called WWE fake. This upset a number of WWE superstars including Lana and Alexa Bliss. Recently, WWE legend and top executive Triple H talked about Ronda Rousey’s comments and said that he does not know whether Ronda Rousey is doing a bit or she actually meant what she said.

Also Read l The Rock sends a special message to Triple H for completing 25 years with WWE: WWE News

Though he did not provide a clear answer to CBS Sports, Triple H said that the world will have to "wait and see" if those comments were simply for promotional purposes. Triple H then said that " Ronda Rousey is an expert at pushing buttons" and after making those comments Ronda Rousey has left many people thinking. Triple H ended his answer saying that he is just as intrigued as the WWE Universe.

“The world needs to wait and see and find out -- I need to wait and see and find out. I'm just as intrigued as everybody else. So, time will tell," said Triple H.

Also Read l When Triple H and Shawn Michaels fought in a brutal hell match at Armageddon 2002; WWE News

Ronda Rousey liked working in WWE but didn't like the response she was getting from fans

During the interview with Steve-O, Ronda Rousey revealed that had a lot of fun working with other female WWE superstars. She said her brief WWE career was a blast and she enjoyed every day of it. However, the thing Ronda Rousey didn’t like was the response she received from the fans when she expressed a desire to work part-time in WWE. Ronda Rousey said she will spend the majority of her time with the people who truly appreciate her like her family as opposed to the "ungrateful" fans.

Ronda Rousey’s last WWE appearance

Ronda Rousey was last seen in the WWE ring when she headlined WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That was the first time in WWE history that women wrestler headlined the greatest WWE event. Ronda Rousey lost the match and retired from WWE. She revealed that she wanted to bring the spotlight to women's evolution which she had successfully done and claimed it was the perfect time to say goodbye.

Also Read l Ric Flair heaps praise on Triple H, Randy Orton while talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE News

Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” pic.twitter.com/lnLLAq3laT — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 11, 2020

I have NO WORDS for her audacity to save “fake fighting” !!!!!! If it’s fake why can’t @RealPaigeWWE & @TJWilson can’t wrestle anymore ?? If it is fake why couldn’t @EdgeRatedR wrestle for 11 years ???? This is a contact sport where REAL things happen! https://t.co/cYvGpTjmci — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 11, 2020

Also Read l Triple H to celebrate his 25th anniversary in WWE on April 24 episode of SmackDown: WWE News