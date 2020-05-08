Nikki Bella Claims Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut Was A 'slap In The Face' For Women’s Wrestling

After leaving UFC in 2016, Ronda Rousey signed a one-year deal with WWE and made her first WWE TV debut at Royal Rumble 2018. After the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match, Ronda Rousey appeared and shocked everyone. Everyone in WWE welcomed Ronda Rousey, including former WWE Diva’s Champion Nikki Bella. However, Nikki Bella recently revealed in her book that having a newcomer steal the headlines at the historic event was unfair.

According to The Sun, Nikki Bella wrote in her book that she was thrilled to see UFC icon Ronda Rousey in WWE. However, ‘it was a bit of a slap in the face to all the historic women wrestlers who had come out for the Royal Rumble match’. Nikki Bella revealed that Ronda Rousey’s debut took all the limelight away from legendary women wrestlers.

"It just didn’t need to happen like that,” wrote Nikki Bella in her book.

Despite this, Nikki Bella earlier revealed that she loved working with Ronda Rousey in major PPVs. While talking to Steve-O, Ronda Rousey also revealed that she had a lot of fun working with female WWE superstars. Rousey said that her brief WWE career was a blast and she enjoyed every day of it. However, the thing Ronda Rousey didn’t like was the response she received from the fans when she expressed a desire to work part-time in WWE. Ronda Rousey said she will spend the majority of her time with the people who truly appreciate, her like her family, as opposed to the "ungrateful" fans.

Ronda Rousey’s last WWE appearance

Ronda Rousey was last seen in the WWE ring when she headlined WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. That was the first time in WWE history that women wrestlers headlined WWE's greatest offering. Ronda Rousey lost the match and retired from WWE. She revealed that she wanted to bring the spotlight to women's evolution in wrestling, which she successfully did and claimed it was the perfect time to say goodbye.

