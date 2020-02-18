Randy Orton Reveals What Everyone Felt When John Cena Came To WWE

From the very first day, John Cena has managed to outclass his rivals and emerged as one of the top-rated athletes in the entire history of WWE. The 16-time World Champion shared some intense rivalries during his run as an ‘active face’ for the promotion. Randy Orton is considered to be one of his biggest rivals in WWE. In the second episode of the Ruthless Aggression documentary, Randy Orton analysed his rivalry with John Cena and revealed what everyone felt when Cena entered the WWE locker room.

WWE: Randy Orton reveals what everyone felt about John Cena during his initial days

During his initial days, John Cena used to appear as the ‘Doctor of Thuganomics’. John Cena’s character did not care about anyone and his mic abilities made him one of the greatest trash talkers and speakers in WWE history. John Cena managed to garner a lot of attention on himself during his initial days. He outclassed some of the finest of the sport including the likes of Kurt Angle, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar among others.

In his WWE debut, John Cena went straight after Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle and successfully defeated him. In the premiere episode of Ruthless Aggression, Kurt Angle revealed what he felt during his WWE fight with John Cena. The 52-year-old said, “I tried to get him tired. I tried to blow him up. I tried everything I could to exhaust him. It was high on action, it was non-stop, and John (Cena) rose to the occasion."

