Matt Riddle Responds To Randy Orton’s Twitter Jab, Asks Him Not To Smash His Head

WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter and responded to the comments that Randy Orton made a few days ago. Randy Orton shared a picture of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne winning the WWE NXT Tag-Team Championship at WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland. In the tweet, Randy Orton revealed that he used to hate Matt Riddle. However, he also wished him good luck for the future.

Some believed that Randy Orton is taking a shot at Matt Riddle. Meanwhile, others said that Randy Orton used to hate the NXT superstar at first, but after Matt Riddle won the NXT Tag-Team Championship, Randy Orton started liking him. Few believed that this is a build-up for the upcoming rivalry between the two superstars.

After Randy Orton’s tweet went viral, Matt Riddle took to Twitter and responded to the comments. Matt Riddle was unfazed with the situation and hailed Randy Orton as the coolest. He took a jab at Randy Orton’s ongoing storyline and asked him not to attack him with a chair. Randy Orton had earlier attacked Edge and Matt Hardy with a chair on WWE RAW.

Here’s what Matt Riddle tweeted:

I woke up at the crack of noon today and saw this, and I all I could think was “Randy is the Coolest! Also don’t smash my head with a chair bro” #viper #bro #stallion https://t.co/tfMV3L6kZX — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 18, 2020

These days, Matt Riddle has been attracting a lot of controversy with his statements. It is also rumoured that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon doesn’t like Matt Riddle’s posts and statements. Allegedly, Matt Riddle even made WWE Champion Brock Lesnar angry. This led to WWE Officials cutting short his stay in the recently concluded WWE Royal Rumble 2020.

