Randy Orton Registers A Hat-trick Of Wins At Survivor Series As The Sole Survivor

Randy Orton has been one of the most valuable superstars of the WWE ever since he made his debut back in 2002. Orton is the youngest World Heavyweight Champion and is also a 13-time world champion. However, the superstar has also registered a hat-trick of wins at Survivor Series. No not in a one-on-one contest but in a traditional Survivor Series team matches. He had helped Team Bischoff emerge victorious in 2003, was the sole survivor during Team Orton's match against Team Triple H in 2004 after he had split from Evolution. However, it was in 2005 where Randy Orton proved his worth.

Randy Orton wins it for Team Smackdown

At the Survivor Series 2005, Randy Orton was a part of Team Smackdown led by the then World Heavyweight Champion Batista that took on the Shawn Micheals-led Team Raw in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series match. Randy Orton was roped in as the final member of Smackdown after the untimely demise of Eddie Guerrero who had sealed his place in the team earlier. The blue brand was at a huge disadvantage after two of their big superstars Bobby Lashley and Batista were eliminated. But, a street smart Randy Orton hung in there till the very end and just when it appeared that Raw would emerge victorious, he delivered an RKO out of nowhere to HBK and picked up the win for Smackdown. The entire members of the Smackdown locker room rushed to the ring and picked up the 'Legend Killer' on their shoulders.

The Aftermath

While Randy Orton was celebrating his hat-trick of wins at Survivor Series, the Undertaker showed up due to which Orton had to flee the ring. 'The Deadman' was making his first appearance after No Mercy 2005 to seek vengeance against the Legend Killer. Undertaker went to the ring and destroyed all the members of the Smackdown locker room who were present over there. The 'Phenom' would continue to play mind games with Orton and their feud ended when Taker beat him inside a 'Hell In A Cell' match at Armageddon the following month.

