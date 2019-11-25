WWE Survivor Series 2019: Brock Lesnar Beats Rey Mysterio To Remain WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Championship title by defeating Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic in a thrilling Survivor Series contest on Sunday. Even the combined effort of the father-son duo was not enough to subdue 'The Beast'. At the beginning of the match, Mysterio took the ring first. Lesnar, who entered the ring as a crowd favourite, immediately went into attack mode. Mysterio quickly exited the ring to grab his led pipe, very similar to the one he used to attack and knock out Brock Lesnar during a behind-the-scenes skirmish a few weeks back. Mysterio’s gesture made Lesnar laugh as he lunged to grab the pipe out of his opponent’s hands.

Brock Lesnar threw Rey Mysterio over the announcer’s tables, hitting him with suplexes before throwing him spine-first towards the ring post. As Brock Lesnar tried to capitalize on the attack, Rey Mysterio shoved him off and tried to grab his lead pipe lying inside the ring. However, Lesnar recovered in time to deliver a German suplex.

WWE Survivor Series: Rey Mysterio's son tries to save the day

Seeing his father getting plummeted, Rey Mysterio’s son Dominic rushed to his rescue. He distracted Lesnar, giving Mysterio enough time to attack his opponent from behind. The father-son duo mounted a tandem attack, hitting Lesnar with 619s. Dominic and Rey Mysterio then launched frog splashes from the top ring, trying to pin down Brock Lesnar for the count. However, the champion kicked out at 2.

Brock Lesnar took his revenge by taking out Dominic with a suplex. He then caught Mysterio mid-air and delivered an F5 to drop him for the counts. Lesnar left the Survivor series a champion. However, this may not be the last time that we see a Brock Lesnar-Mysterio match. Sometimes, the clashes and outcomes of the Survivor series end up becoming the prelude to WrestleMania. Maybe, fans will get another exciting match between the two come WrestleMania next year.