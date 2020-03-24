WWE Network Offers Free Episodes Of Major Events Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak; Full List

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has changed the entire scenario of the globe within the past few weeks. Almost every nation has imposed a lockdown on their citizens and transportation has also been cancelled to cope up with the unfortunate spread of the coronavirus pandemic. While the entire world is confined indoors, WWE is doing everything it can to entertain the fans amidst such a medical crisis.

All the major sports events have been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak but WWE has continued to telecast their shows without any audience via broadcasting platforms. If that was not enough, WWE Network is currently organising the telecast of a number of programs for free. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

WWE Network free episodes and free month amidst Coronavirus pandemic outbreak

Since most of the WWE fans are locked in their homes, WWE Network free episodes offer a huge list of interesting events. Every episode of WWE 24, WWE Untold, Stone Cold ‘Steve Austin’- The Broken Skull Sessions, The Monday Night War, WWE Ruthless Aggression is available for free on WWE Network. Apart from that, every WWE Royal Rumble, WWE SummerSlam, WWE Survivor Series, WWE NXT TakeOver, WWE NXT UK TakeOver is also available.

WWE also offers free access to WWE Network including every past WrestleMania events. Recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and other interesting events are also available on WWE Network. WWE Network is all free for the WWE fans at least until the quarantine days are over.

WrestleMania 36 after Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) outbreak

The upcoming WrestleMania 36 was almost on the verge of getting called off when WWE officials found out an interesting way of hosting it via two-night segment for the first time in history. WrestleMania 36 will be aired live on WWE Network on the scheduled dates but unfortunately, there will be no audience present at the arena due to the COVID-19 outbreak. WWE has also launched special edition t-shirts saying “I wasn’t there” to recognize this incident.

