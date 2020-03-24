Lana Turns 35: Throwback To 'The Ravishing Russian' WWE Diva's Top Moments

Catherine Joy Perry a.k.a Lana is one of the most prominent figures in the WWE, who has gone on to revolutionalise the sport of women’s wrestling since her debut for the brand. Though she longer competes inside the ring, Lana has somehow managed to garner all the attention over her with her outer ring antics. The 35-year-old WWE Diva has often been used as an ‘eye candy’ by different WWE superstars, which have impacted the results of many fights. ‘The Ravishing Russian’ Lana turned 35 on Tuesday and here’s a look back at some of the best moments of her WWE career.

Lana birthday: Lana turns 35, a look back at her best WWE moments

Lana birthday: Lana and Rusev winning the Mix Match challenge

Lana registered her first win of WWE career alongside former husband Rusev in a Mixed Match challenge in 2018. The duo defeated Elias and Bayley in the fight. The entire WWE Universe and netizens went on to congratulate Rusev and Lana for their historic win in one of the biggest fights of their WWE career.

Lana Birthday: Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline

Despite facing a huge backlash from the majority of the wrestling community, the Lana-Lashley love story remains to be one of the most interesting 'twist-in-the-tale' plots in WWE history. The WWE Universe went into a shock when Lana dumped her husband Rusev for Bobby Lashley and decided to kiss the American in front of a crowded arena. The love triangle between Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev garnered huge attention over WWE.

Lana Birthday: Lana dropping Zelina Vega with a brutal leg kick

‘The Ravishing Russian’ Lana stunned the WWE universe on her return in Summer Slam 2018 when attacked her opponent with a vicious move. Initially, Lana was billed as the ‘underdog’ in the matchup opposite Zelina Vega. However, she turned the tables by dropping Vega with a deadly leg kick in the starting of the fight.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)