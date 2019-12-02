Watch Rusev's Surprise Attack On Bobby Lashley As WWE Starrcade Returns To WWE Network

The Bulgarian Brute is pissed off and he is not going to leave Bobby Lashley easily. At least, that is what he has expressed in the latest episode of WWE Starrcade. Rusev launched an all-out assault on Bobby Lashley while he was in the middle of a match. Lana was present in the arena and she had to helplessly watch her current boyfriend Bobby Lashley getting hammered by her ex-husband Rusev.

Figures this bum could only get me when my back is turned...🙄 #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/cp8dmKaOao — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 2, 2019

WWE: Rusev attacked Bobby Lashley again

WWE Starrcade returned to the WWE Network this week and they have decided to go ahead with the heated storyline between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. Lana dumped her husband Rusev and started dating Bobby Lashley which came as a shocker for the Bulgarian Brute. Well, Rusev is finally over it and it's time for him to take revenge.

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Rusev unloaded a horrific attack on Bobby Lashley while he was in the middle of a match with Titus O’ Niel. Rusev dumped Lashley under the metal stands and the former MMA fighter had to leave the arena on a stretcher. The former US Champion did something similar at WWE Starrcade. Rusev slammed Bobby Lashley with a chair and a stick. No wonder, the already injured American had no answer to Rusev's brutal assault. Watch how Rusev dominated Bobby Lashley, yet again.

WWE: Lana’s Reaction

The Ravishing Russian did not like what his ex-husband did with Bobby Lashley. This is the third time Rusev has attacked the American in front of Lana. Lana believes that Rusev must be jailed for taking the law in his hands. According to Lana, Rusev has become a threat to society and the entire WWE Universe. She further said that “her” Bobby Lashley is going to be alright and she will take good care of him. Take a look at Lana's reaction.

