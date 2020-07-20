The Fiend Emerges To End Braun Strowman Vs Bray Wyatt ‘Swamp Fight’ At Extreme Rules

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman faced Bray Wyatt in a ‘Swamp Fight’ at WWE Extreme Rules 2020. Though the cinematic match didn’t see any pinfalls or submissions, Bray Wyatt seemingly won the affair as the non-title fight ended with Wyatt trapping the champion in his iconic Mandible Claw. The night also marked the return of ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt as the former champion emerged from the dark, watery abyss after the match. There is speculation that the Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt feud could continue as the champion could again challenge Bray Wyatt for a match at SummerSlam.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Braun Strowman gets kidnapped by a clone of... himself?

The cinematic main event started with Braun Strowman pulling up to the entrance of the ‘Wyatt Swamp’ in his truck and coming face-to-face with Bray Wyatt. ‘The Eater of the Worlds’ could be seen sitting on his rocking chair, but soon “disappeared” before sending some men to fight the champion. Braun Strowman fought off Bray Wyatt’s goons before getting hit with a shovel. Things took a bizarre turn as Strowman got attacked by a clone of himself. The clone hit Strowman with the shovel and proceeded to kidnap him.

WWE Extreme Rules results: Braun Strowman gets bit by a snake

Braun Strowman woke up chained to a rocking chair as Bray Wyatt appeared with a lady with a snake. The snake “bit” Strowman and the Universal Champion woke up by a fire where he again had to fight off some goons. Right then, Braun Strowman saw a vision of the snake lady, which, according to fans, was Sister Abigail. Braun Strowman then fought Bray Wyatt and chokeslammed him into a boat. The two superstars continued the fight as Strowman threw Wyatt into the swamp.

WWE Extreme Rules results: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt returns

Bray Wyatt appeared from behind and nearly drowned the Universal Champion. Wyatt took all his frustration and fury out on The Monster Among Men before screaming at him. "Look what you made me do. I didn't want this," Wyatt shouted before Strowman got up and kicked him into the swamp. Just when Strowman took a deep breath, Wyatt emerged and attacked him with the Mandible Claw. The Fiend then appeared from the dark as the show went off-air.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com