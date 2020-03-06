Is "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt The Next Undertaker? WWE Legend Has His Say

Eric Bischoff was the Executive Director of WWE SmackDown. He has observed how "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt became one of the most profitable superstars of this era. While talking to 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff said that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's merchandise was so profitable that the company used to sell it in record time. In a few instances, WWE had to give bulk orders to their makers to provide it to the people.

Eric Bischoff said that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt’s fan base was so strong that he thought that he can be as great as The Undertaker. Eric Bischoff said that WWE made a bad decision to make Bray Wyatt lose to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. From a business point of view, Eric Bischoff believes that WWE should have kept the title with Bray Wyatt because he was bringing a lot of profit.

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt tops the list of 2019 sellers

On January 2020, WWE revealed the list of 2019 top sellers which The Fiend topped. WWE’s write up suggested that The Fiend’s masks, t-shirts, mugs, blankets and Hurt/Heal gloves were the top sellers in every WWE shop. They were also the top sellers on WWE’s official website.

The report also suggested that WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was the leading merchandise seller. Her merchandise still does well in shops and websites. Reports state that The Fiend's merchandise saw success at a time when WWE's online sales were low. Reports also state that many WWE fans wore Bray Wyatt’s t-shirt when "The Fiend" appeared at WWE Super ShowDown to face Goldberg.

