Goldberg Reveals How He Defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At WWE Super ShowDown

After becoming the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg was interviewed by a WWE host. The Hall of Famer revealed how he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. When asked about how he feels walking out of Saudi Arabia as the new champion, Goldberg said that it was a real honour performing in a different country. He said he gave everything he had in the match and at last, his dreams became reality. He said he was quick on his feet during the match because he didn’t want 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to take control.

And NEWWWWWWWWW @WWE Universal Champion! @Goldberg is now a 2-time Champion, and the first WWE Hall of Famer to win after being inducted. #WWESSSD pic.twitter.com/gcYLS4aCr1 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 27, 2020

WWE Super ShowDown results: Goldberg defeats 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Goldberg added that he caught 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt off-guard and took full advantage of the situation. He said that he used the same tactics against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. Because of the same game plan, Goldberg was able to defeat Brock Lesnar at the 2016 PPV. However, Brock Lesnar went on to defeat Goldberg at WrestleMania. Now, it is rumoured that the 'Goldberg wins WWE title' euphoria may not last long as 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt can get his title back from Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

“I had to hit him with everything I had, as quickly as I could. I wanted to catch him off-guard because it’s the same thing I did against Brock Lesnar,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg wins WWE title but for how long?

The bell rang and both the wrestlers came face to face. Goldberg and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt met in the middle of the ring and Goldberg speared his opponent as soon as he removed his jacket. Goldberg again delivered a Spear for a near fall, but 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt responded by trapping him with the Mandible Claw. However, the Hall of Famer escaped and hit him with three more spears right away for a close two count.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt again grabbed him with the Mandible Claw, but Goldberg broke free with a few knee attacks. Frustrated, Goldberg delivered a Jackhammer to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and picked up the win. Goldberg started his celebration, but 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt got back on his feet. Lights went out for a second and when they came back, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt had disappeared from the ring. 'Goldberg wins WWE title' may have won WWE Super ShowDown over, but will it last long enough? Time will tell.

